Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

Albireo Pharma Stock Up 0.0 %

ALBO stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Albireo Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 463,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,828 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

