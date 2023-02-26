Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,055,000 after buying an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

