Algorand Trading Down 9.8% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $50.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00078003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026370 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,531,683 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,333,526 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.