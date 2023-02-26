Allstate Corp Acquires 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,428.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,504.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,365.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,366 shares of company stock valued at $31,328,111 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

