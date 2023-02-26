Allstate Corp Has $924,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

