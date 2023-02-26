Allstate Corp Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

