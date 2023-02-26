Allstate Corp Purchases 1,363 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allstate Corp raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $141.56 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

