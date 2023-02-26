Allstate Corp Raises Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned approximately 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

