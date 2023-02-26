Allstate Corp Sells 1,148 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,858 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.