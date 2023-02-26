Allstate Corp Sells 139,068 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,068 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 321.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,492,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

