AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,977 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $290.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.61 and a 200 day moving average of $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

