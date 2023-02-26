AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,884 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $339.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.