AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,307 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 593,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,221,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V.F. Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

VFC opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 190.66%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

