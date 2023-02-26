AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree Profile

DLTR opened at $144.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

