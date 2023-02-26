AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

