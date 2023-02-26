AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,815 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.55 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.