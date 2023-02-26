ALX Oncology (ALXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX Oncology Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

