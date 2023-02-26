AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,430 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AMC Entertainment worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Insider Activity

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $6.20 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

