American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

AMSC stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

