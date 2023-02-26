American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lowered by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 5.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.18.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.