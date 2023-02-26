Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,540 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,088,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

