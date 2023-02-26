Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,220 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.07 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

