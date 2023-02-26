Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 691 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $186.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $242.10.

