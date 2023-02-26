Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

