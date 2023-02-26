Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.