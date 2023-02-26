Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi Stock Down 2.7 %

ON stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

