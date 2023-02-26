Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $199.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

