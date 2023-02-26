Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 57,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

