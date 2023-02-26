Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57.

Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

