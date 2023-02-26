Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

