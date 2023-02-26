Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,411 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 273,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,677,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,902,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 77,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IVW opened at $60.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

