Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 46,636 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 1.71% of Aehr Test Systems worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.82 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,870.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $93,832.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $247,870.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,426 shares of company stock worth $10,338,822. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

