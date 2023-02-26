Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46.

