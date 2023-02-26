Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

