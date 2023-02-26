Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 168.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.