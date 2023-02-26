AMMO, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWWP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804. AMMO has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.