AMMO, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
AMMO Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POWWP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 2,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804. AMMO has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.
AMMO Company Profile
