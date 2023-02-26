Amp Price Reaches $0.0059 (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Amp has a total market cap of $212.44 million and $23.79 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00417177 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,542.50 or 0.28198399 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
