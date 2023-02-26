Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $98.78

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.78.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $121.35.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.