Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,077

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($12.97).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.74) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 840 ($10.12) on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 735 ($8.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 908.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 904.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.