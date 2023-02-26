Anglo American’s (AAL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,250 ($39.14) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.35) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.94) to GBX 3,500 ($42.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.67 ($40.24).

Shares of AAL traded down GBX 163.50 ($1.97) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,846 ($34.27). 3,712,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,793. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 599.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,355.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,075.35.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

