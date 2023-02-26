Annandale Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of LL Flooring as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LL. CWM LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

