Annandale Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

