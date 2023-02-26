Annandale Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 226.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Markel by 22.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Markel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $3,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Markel by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL opened at $1,335.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,354.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,261.13. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

