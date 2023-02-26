Annandale Capital LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

