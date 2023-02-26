Annandale Capital LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

