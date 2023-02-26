Annandale Capital LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 164,641 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

