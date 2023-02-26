Annandale Capital LLC Invests $652,000 in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Nautilus Price Performance

Nautilus Company Profile

NYSE NLS opened at $1.69 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.