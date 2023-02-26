Annandale Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.