Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 464,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 148,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 222.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGR stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $10.02.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 50,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

