Annandale Capital LLC Makes New $9.61 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

